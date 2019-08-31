Jofra Archer: Jason Gillespie impressed by England bowler's willingness to learn

Jofra Archer's first five-wicket haul came in his second Test match when he took 6-45 against Australia at Headingley

Jofra Archer's maturity and willingness to learn is already shining through in his thrilling start to Test cricket, says his county coach Jason Gillespie.

Archer took five wickets on his debut against Australia and followed that with 6-45 in the first innings of the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Sussex coach Gillespie said Archer, 24, heeded advice on his bowling lengths.

"Jofra listens and in the space of one Test he adjusted and was rewarded," Gillespie told BBC South Today.

Gillespie, who took 259 Test wickets for Australia, added: "The only thing I have spoken to him about is to make sure he stays disciplined in his line and lengths.

"At Lord's he was going quite hard with a lot of short stuff. At Headingley he saw the conditions were different and he adjusted his game and looked to bowl that little bit fuller."

Archer, who was born in Barbados to a British father and could have played for West Indies, won made his debut at Lord's following a calf injury to England's leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson.

And with 37-year-old Anderson missing the rest of the series, Archer is set to continue to open the bowling alongside Stuart Broad when the fourth Test begins at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Gillespie said patience was the key to playing in the longest form of the game, but was impressed with how swiftly Archer had grasped the need to change tactics from his World Cup heroics earlier in the summer.

He starred for England as they lifted the World Cup for the first time, finishing as their leading wicket-taker and earning a call-up to the Test squad.

Media playback is not supported on this device "I didn't mean to hit" Steve Smith, he tells The Today Programme

"In Test cricket, you have to play the long game," said Gillespie, who added that Archer's Sussex team-mate Chris Jordan has also provided useful advice to help his colleague adapt to international cricket.

"Sometimes I think Jofra's adjustments from playing T20 and 50-over cricket to the long form - and I have certainly seen it going from T20 to 50-over cricket - he looks to try a lot of different things when you don't need to.

"Jofra coming in has added a new dimension to England's attack. We have been saying at Sussex all along that he is ready to go. He has shown that - although he has only played two Tests.

"He is a pretty laid-back character and is doing a wonderful job so far in the infancy of his international career.

"He is buzzing. He is like a kid in a candy store playing for his country. He is absolutely loving it."