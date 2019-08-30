Glamorgan Cricket: County relieved to avoid winless T20 campaign

Glamorgan players celebrate a wicket during their win o ver Hampshire

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram says it was important to end on a good note after their 28-run victory over Hampshire saved them from a winless T20 Blast campaign.

The home side posted their highest Cardiff score of 216-5 before restricting the visitors to 188-8.

"To end on a good note with three big championship games to come was really important," said Ingram.

"The guys showed what they can do and that's been the frustrating part."

The emergence of young bowlers Roman Walker and Prem Sisodiya has provided some consolation for Glamorgan in a T20 campaign of one win, one tie, eight defeats and four wash-outs.

"It's exciting to see the young guys coming through and their games improving steadily," the Glamorgan captain told BBC Sport.

"I must mention David Lloyd who's struck the ball superbly through the competition, but the rest of us (batting) weren't as consistent as we would have liked. We lost our way early in the comp and never recovered."

Glamorgan saved their best batting of the tournament for the final game with Ingram (44) and David Lloyd (40) pummelling four sixes each, while Chris Cooke then smashed 45 in the closing overs.

"It's a relief getting a win on the final day, giving the fans something to sing about and hopefully a bit of momentum going into the end of the season," said Cooke.

"A terrible campaign though, we've been quite a consistent white-ball team and it's a bit out of the blue. We didn't start well and lost confidence, but if we can play like tonight there's no reason why we can't be back in the quarter-finals next season."

Wrexham-born seamer Walker, 19, claimed three for 38 against Hampshire in only his fourth senior match of any sort.

"It's been really good, it's about learning about margins of error in these first-team games since the standard you've got to get to is really high," said Walker of his late chance.

"It would be nice to break in a bit more frequently over the season from April onwards, but that's up to me to get myself into those positions."

Glamorgan lie fourth in the Championship Division Two as they return to red-ball action away to Worcestershire on Tuesday 10 September.

They are expected to announce an overseas replacement for Shaun Marsh shortly to cover the final three games of the Championship season, with both Western Australia's Marsh and Queensland batsman Charlie Hemphrey back in Australia.