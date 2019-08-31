T20 World Cup qualifier: Ireland women beat Namibia in Scotland opener

Kim Garth's unbeaten 22 helped guide Ireland to victory against Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup qualifer: Arbroath, Scotland Namibia 83-9: Enright 20; Richardson 2-10 Ireland 86-3: Waldron 33*, Lewis 26, Garth 22*; Ireland won by seven wickets Scorecard (external website)

Ireland's women earned a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Namibia in their opening game at the T20 World Cup qualifier in Scotland.

Tight bowling from the Irish in Arbroath saw Namibia posting only 83-9 with Eimear Richardson producing best figures of 2-10 from four overs.

Ireland reached the total in 14.3 overs with Mary Waldron top-scoring with 33 and Kim Garth also unbeaten on 22.

The Irish are back in action against the Netherlands on Sunday.

In difficult blustery conditions, captain Laura Delany won the toss and sent the Africans in first.

Richardson's figures were the most eye-catching but skipper Laura Delany, Sophie MacMahon, Leah Paul, Lara Maritz and Orla Prendergast also took wickets.

In reply, Ireland lost Prendergast early on but the experience of Gaby Lewis (26), Garth and Waldron guided Ireland to a dominant win with 34 balls to spare.

The Dutch lost their opener against Thailand on Saturday.

Ireland will face Thailand in their concluding group game on Tuesday with the top two teams going on to the semi-finals.

The winners of the semi-finals will both secure places at next year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Ireland selected a relatively young squad for the qualifier in Scotland following the retirements of the Joyce sisters Cecelia and Isobel and other experienced campaigners Clare Shillington and Ciara Metcalfe.

In addition, the Irish are without Lucy O'Reilly who is taking a break from international duty.