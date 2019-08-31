Scotland beat United States in rain-affected Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scotland v USA, Forfar Scotland 60-3 K Bryce 29* USA 30-5 K Bryce 2-6 Scotland win by 30 runs Scorecard (external site)

Kathryn Bryce starred as Scotland got off to a winning start against the United States in the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Rain in Forfar reduced the match to seven overs, with the Scotland captain making 29 not out in a total of 60-3.

In reply, the USA could only manage 30-5 with Bryce taking two wickets.

Katherine Fraser, aged just 14, bowled two overs for the tournament hosts and claimed one wicket for the loss of eight runs.

The Scots meet Papua New Guinea on Sunday before taking on Group A's number one seeds Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Group B features Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Namibia and the Netherlands.

The top two sides will progress to the finals in Australia next year, joining the eight teams who qualify automatically.