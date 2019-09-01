Scotland lose to Papua New Guinea in Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scotland v Papua New Guinea, Arbroath
Scotland 101-5 K Bryce 45
Papua New Guinea 102-4 (19.3 overs) Tau 30, Ruma 25
Papua New Guinea win by six wickets
Scotland suffered a disappointing six-wicket loss to Papua New Guinea in the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Batting first in Arbroath, the Scots made 101-5, with captain Kathryn Bryce hitting 45 from 50 balls.

However, PNG chased the total down with three balls to spare, finishing on 102-4, with Brenda Tau reaching 30 and Tanya Ruma adding 25.

Scotland face the prospect of having to beat Bangladesh on Tuesday to be in with a chance of the semi-finals.

In Forfar, Bangladesh eased to an eight-wicket victory against the United states in less than nine overs and Group A's top seeds face PNG on Monday.

Group B features Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Namibia and the Netherlands.

The top two sides will progress to the finals in Australia next year, joining the eight teams who qualify automatically.

