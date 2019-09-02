Kraigg Brathwaite: West Indies batsman signs for Glamorgan

Kraigg Brathwaite averages 34.29 with the bat in Test matches

Promotion-chasing Glamorgan have signed West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite for the final three games of their Championship Division Two season.

He replaces Shaun Marsh, who has re-joined Western Australia for pre-season preparations.

The 26-year-old from Barbados has played in 58 Tests for West Indies hitting eight centuries.

Brathwaite joins Glamorgan for their game against Worcestershire on Tuesday 10 September, straight from Test duty.

Brathwaite's high point in the UK came when he hit 134 and 95 against England to help win a Test at Headingley in 2017.

He has had short spells with Yorkshire at Nottinghamshire, for whom he averaged 40 in the final four matches of 2018.

Glamorgan will also have to replace batsman Charlie Hemphrey, who has re-joined Queensland for one-day trials.

Marsh was only able to play in one Championship game and four T20 matches in the second season of his two-year Glamorgan contract, thanks to a combination of international duties and injury.

Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace told BBC Sport that the recruitment of Brathwaite is "great news" for their promotion efforts as they aim to move up from fourth into the top three.

"He's just coming off the back of a Test series against India in the Caribbean so he's been playing good long-form cricket.

"It's difficult to get someone in for a short period, so for someone like Kraigg Brathwaite to be available and keen is a real boost.

"He's very much a Test player, not your stereotypical West Indian who goes out and whacks it, and he comes with very strong reports from the cricket he's played in this country before especially with Notts," said Wallace.

Glamorgan are hopeful of securing Labuschagne's return for most of the 2020 season, after his 1114 runs in 10 Championship games set up their promotion efforts in Division Two and earned him a place in the Australian team for the Ashes.