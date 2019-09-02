Alex Hales: England batsman agrees new Notts white-ball deal

Alex Hales has hit 11 limited-overs centuries and 41 fifties for Nottinghamshire

Batsman Alex Hales has signed a new two-year white-ball contract with Nottinghamshire, which will run until the end of the 2021 season.

The 30-year-old has scored almost 6,500 limited-overs runs for the club, and helped them to a One-Day Cup and T20 Blast double in 2017.

"I really couldn't envisage playing anywhere else," he said.

Notts will qualify for another appearance at T20 Blast Finals Day if they beat Middlesex on Thursday.

Hales decided in February 2018 that he no longer wished to play Championship cricket for the club, focusing exclusively on white-ball formats.

He has played 70 one-day internationals and 60 T20 games for England, but was omitted from England's World Cup squad earlier this summer after being suspended for an "off-field incident", which the Guardian reported was a positive test for recreational drugs.

Hales was the Outlaws' highest scorer with 283 runs, at a strike-rate of 135.41, as they reached the quarter-finals by finishing second behind Lancashire in their T20 Blast group.

"Alex is a highly sought-after white-ball cricketer right across the world," said director of cricket Mick Newell.

"He has delivered a number of match-winning performances for us down the years and we're looking for that to continue.

"He's now one of the more experienced members of a predominantly youthful squad.

"He's already passing on his knowledge and experience to other players and that's what we want him to be doing."