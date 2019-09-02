The Hundred: 11 venues confirmed as hosts for women's games in 2020

Worcestershire's New Road will host some matches played by the Birmingham-based women's team in The Hundred

Eleven venues have been chosen to host standalone women's matches in The Hundred, the new 100-ball competition which will start in 2020.

The eight women's teams are set to play double-headers alongside men's sides at their main host venues.

However, county grounds including Taunton, Bristol, New Road and Hove will also stage women's fixtures.

The Manchester-based team is the only one with a paired women's venue yet to be confirmed.

The player recruitment process for the women's competition began on Sunday.

It will be in two stages, with each team obliged to sign two centrally-contracted England players during September, and the remainder of the 15-player squads being selected from 1 October onwards.

Teams will be allowed to sign one more England player and a maximum of three overseas players.

Players for the men's tournament will be selected at a draft on 20 October.

Venues for women's standalone matches

Paired men's host city in brackets

Blackfinch New Road, Worcester (Birmingham)

County Ground, Bristol (Cardiff)

Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (Cardiff)

York CC (Leeds)

South Northumberland CC, Newcastle (Leeds)

Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (London - Lord's)

County Ground, Northampton (London - Lord's)

County Ground, Beckenham (London - Kia Oval)

Pattonair County Ground, Derby (Nottingham)

Fischer County Ground, Leicester (Nottingham)

1st Central County Ground, Hove (Southampton)

