Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer will raise game against Steve Smith - Stuart Broad

Jofra Archer took five wickets at Lord's and eight at Headingley

Men's Ashes 2019: England v Australia, fourth Specsavers Ashes Test Venue: Old Trafford Dates: 4-8 September Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport website, plus in-play highlights and text commentary.

England's Jofra Archer will raise his game when he renews his contest with Australia batsman Steve Smith in the fourth Ashes Test this week, says fellow fast bowler Stuart Broad.

Smith missed England's third-Test win with concussion after being hit on the neck by an Archer bouncer at Lord's.

"He hasn't actually got me out," said Smith, who will play at Old Trafford.

Broad told BBC Sport: "Jofra is a fantastic bowler - but he's an even better bowler when he gets challenged."

The penultimate Test starts on Wednesday, with the series level at 1-1 after England's epic one-wicket victory at Headingley.

"I know when Steve Smith walks to the crease, Jofra will be walking to [captain] Joe Root saying: 'Give me that ball,'" added Broad.

Archer, 24, qualified to play for England in March, made his debut in May, bowled the super over as the hosts won the World Cup in July and has taken 13 Test wickets at an average of 13.53 since his first appearance at Lord's.

"We've seen him stand up to a lot of high-pressure scenarios already in his young international career," said Broad.

"I'm going to be a very interested viewer from mid-on because they're two world-class players going against each other, with a little bit of verbal niggle going around as well.

"That's what Ashes cricket is about - the theatre, the excitement, the enjoyment."

Smith retired hurt on 80 on the fourth day of the second Test after ducking into an Archer delivery clocked at 92mph, He had already received treatment after being struck on the arm by a short ball from the bowler.

Although Smith returned to make 92, he was replaced by concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne in the second innings as Australia survived to draw the Test.

Smith, who made twin centuries in the first Test, is averaging 126 from three innings, having been dismissed twice by Chris Woakes and once by Broad.