Nottinghamshire all-rounder Liam Patterson-White signs first professional deal

Liam Patterson-White made his first class debut against Somerset in July

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Liam Patterson-White has signed his first professional contract with the county.

The 20-year-old has agreed a three-year deal on the back of a season which has seen him make his first-class debut.

Left-arm spinner Patterson-White has taken 16 County Championship wickets in his first three appearances, with a best of 5-73 on debut against Somerset.

"It's an absolute privilege to have signed my first pro deal," he said. "It's not really sunk in yet."

Patterson-White is also a middle-order batsman and struck an unbeaten 58 against Yorkshire at Scarborough last month.

"Liam's attitude and performances since coming into the side have been outstanding," head coach Peter Moores said.

