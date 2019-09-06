T20 Blast: Moeen Ali century sees holders Worcestershire beat Sussex
|Vitality Blast, 1st Central County Ground:
|Sussex 184-6 (20 overs): Salt 72, Evans 43*; Barnard 2-21
|Worcestershire 187-2 (17.4 overs): Moeen 121*, Wessels 47
|Worcestershire beat Sussex by eight wickets
Moeen Ali smashed an unbeaten 121 off 60 balls as holders Worcestershire beat Sussex by eight wickets to reach T20 Blast Finals Day in spectacular style.
The England all-rounder hit 11 sixes and eight fours to ensure his side easily chased down a target of 185.
Riki Wessels (47) shared a second-wicket stand of 177 with Moeen as the Rapids won with 14 balls to spare.
Phil Salt had earlier struck 72 off 40 balls as Sussex posted 184-5, with Laurie Evans also making 43 not out.
