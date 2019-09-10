County Championship: Somerset miss out on batting points against Yorkshire

Tom Abell has passed 50 five times in this season's Championship buy only gone on to three figures once

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day one): Somerset 199: Abell 66, J Overton 40*; Maharaj 5-54 Yorkshire 70-3: Ballance 35 Somerset 1 pt, Yorkshire 3 pts Scorecard

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj took 5-54 as title-chasing Somerset were denied any batting points on day one against Yorkshire at Taunton.

The hosts were all out for 199 despite a defiant 66 by skipper Tom Abell, who finally fell lbw to left-armer Maharaj.

He batted for almost four hours and put on 51 with Jamie Overton (40 not out) but they fell one run short of a point.

Yorkshire soon lost both openers and were 70-3 at stumps, with Gary Ballance out for 35 in the penultimate over.

Somerset began the game two points behind leaders Essex, who they will host in the final round of matches, starting on 23 September.

Yorkshire are third, needing a victory to give them any realistic chance of staying in the title picture, and it was no surprise that they chose to bowl first without the need for a toss.

India's Murali Vijay managed only seven on his Somerset debut before being caught behind off fast bowler Duanne Olivier as the home side slumped to 85-6, with George Bartlett gifting his wicket to Maharaj by attempting a reverse sweep the second ball after lunch.

Abell and Overton - who was awarded his Somerset cap during the day's play - held the visitors up for 14 overs before Maharaj, playing his final game of the season for Yorkshire, brought the innings to an end by winning lbw decisions against Abell and last man Josh Davey in the space of three deliveries.

Lewis Gregory, back in action after a foot injury, produced a perfect leg-cutter to account for Will Fraine (6) as Yorkshire began their reply and Adam Lyth (21) was caught behind off Davey.

But Ballance and Tom Kohler-Cadmore put on 43 before the former was leg-before to off-spinner Dom Bess as Somerset ended the day by collecting a first bowling point.