County Championship: Hassan Azad impresses for Leicestershire against Northamptonshire

Hassan Azad has hit two of his three Championship centuries this summer against Gloucestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day one): Leicestershire 276-8: Azad 86, Cosgrove 65; Procter 3-43, Berg 2-43, Hutton 2-43 Northamptonshire: Yet to bat Leicestershire 2 pts, Northamptonshire 2 pts Scorecard

Hassan Azad became the second player to pass 1,000 Championship runs this season by scoring 86 as bottom-of-the-table Leicestershire reached 276-8 against Northamptonshire on day one.

The left-hander helped his side recover from 28-2, as he shared a 122-run stand with Mark Cosgrove (65).

When Azad was bowled by Luke Procter (3-43), they were 183-4, but struggled to build on a promising start.

Newcomer George Rhodes, though, batted sensibly and was 51 not out at stumps.

Azad followed Glamorgan's Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne in reaching the 1000-run Championship milestone this season, and Warwickshire's Dom Sibley later became the third to do so on day one of their Division One game against Essex.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire head bowling coach Matt Mason is to leave the club.

Mason, 44, is to take up a similar role with Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers at the end of the current season - his second at Grace Road.