County Championship: Middlesex collapse in response to Durham's low total

Tim Murtagh, who finished with figures of 3-32, was playing at Lord's for the first time since taking 5-13 against England for Ireland

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one): Durham 147: Handscombe 54; Finn 4-41, Murtagh 3-32 Middlesex 87-7: Malan 24; Raine 3-12, Rushworth 2-23 Durham (2 pts) lead Middlesex (3 pts) by 60 runs Scorecard

Durham fought back strongly by reducing Middlesex to 87-7 after being bowled out for just 147 on day one of their Division Two match at Lord's.

Former England paceman Steven Finn took 4-41 as Durham collapsed from 56-0, despite Australian Peter Handscomb top-scoring with 54 from 72 balls.

The hosts were soon in trouble in reply, with Ben Raine taking 3-12, including Dawid Malan's wicket for 24.

Play was suspended for bad light, with stumps called half an hour later.

Seventh-placed Middlesex started the game 18 points behind Northamptonshire in third, with Durham, in fifth, 10 points better off.

But the visitors failed to pick up any batting points as Middlesex, having won the toss and electing to field, dominated the opening two sessions thanks to fine bowling from Finn and Ireland's Tim Murtagh who finished with 3-32.

The home side immediately lost Nick Gubbins for a duck when it was their turn to bat and although Sam Robson, Stevie Eskinazi and Malan all passed 20, none could go on and three wickets went down for nine runs before the light ended play prematurely.

Middlesex's Steven Finn told BBC Radio London:

"I'd say we are slightly behind the game at the moment given the conditions that we batted in, but with a bit of sunshine and some good batting conditions we can get somewhere close.

"They bowled nicely, but we know the cloud conditions here at Lord's play a big part. If you hang in long enough to get your rewards then you do.

"I've made a slight tweak to my run-up that I worked on during the week towards the back end of the T20s, so I felt in a nice rhythm. And we bowled well as a unit. Miguel bowled really nicely and James Harris and Tim Murtagh as well."

Durham's Ben Raine told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"With the overhead conditions this morning where there was blue sky and it was supposed to stay that way for most of the day, we thought it would end up being a pretty good deck. We were all a bit surprised when the clouds rolled in and there was a 20-minute period at the end of the first hour where they made a massive difference.

"Sometimes in cricket innings like Peter Hanscomb played get lost. That 50 was as good as any hundred we've scored this year. It was a fantastic knock in very tough conditions. He's a fantastic cricketer and we've been lucky to have him. As this game goes on that 50 might be priceless.

"With those couple of wickets at the end we're probably just ahead. The wicket of Malan was crucial because he's a proper player. If we can get them out for as close to 100 as possible, it's the kind of wicket where a 40-run lead is a lot."