County Championship: Bowlers dominate day one at Worcester

Opener Nick Selman fell early in Glamorgan's reply at Worcestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day one): Worcestershire 205 (70 overs) Wessels 45; Hogan 4-53, Van der Gugten 3-44 Glamorgan 44-2 (24 overs) Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (1 pt) by 161 runs Scorecard

Glamorgan struggled to 44-2 in reply to Worcestershire's 205 all out as the seam bowlers dominated day one in the County Championship Division Two game at Worcester.

Michael Hogan (4-53) and the returning Timm van der Gugten (3-44) ensured a modest home total.

Riki Wessels' aggressive 45 and Daryl Mitchell's stubborn 36 were the main contributions.

But Glamorgan also found it tough going in the final session.

A wicket each for Charlie Morris and Ed Barnard pegged the visitors back, Barnard not conceding a run until his 29th delivery.

But West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite defended solidly to the close on 15 not out on debut for the promotion-chasing visitors.

Earlier Worcestershire also failed to put any substantial partnerships together, as Ruaidhri Smith and Lukas Carey kept up the pressure imposed by the experienced Hogan and Van der Gugten.