Ajaz Patel: Yorkshire sign New Zealand spinner for season's final two games

Ajaz Patel has taken 22 wickets in his seven Test appearances for New Zealand

Yorkshire have signed New Zealand international spinner Ajaz Patel for the final two games of the County Championship season.

The 30-year-old will replace Keshav Maharaj after next week's game against Division One title rivals Somerset.

South Africa bowler Maharaj has taken 28 wickets, at an average of 19.39, in his four Championship matches so far.

"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to represent the county," Patel told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I got a message from (New Zealand batsman) Martin Guptill asking if I was interested in playing county cricket for Yorkshire, I told him I definitely was and he passed my details on to the club. It all happened pretty quickly.

"There's some pressure because they're chasing for a title but as a cricketer that excites you. You don't get many opportunities to play two matches and possibly win a Championship."

Patel featured for his country in their recent tied Test series in Sri Lanka.

Earlier this summer he spent time in England with Surrey-based side Cranleigh, who play in Division One of the Surrey Championship.

"They had a great season and won promotion. Personally I had a good season and really enjoyed my time there," he added.

"I know club wickets and first-class wickets can vary quite a bit but it's helped me get used to the conditions."