Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Defeat by Bangladesh ends Scotland's hopes
-
- From the section Cricket
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Dundee:
|Bangladesh 104-4 (17 overs): Sultana 35*
|Scotland 49-6 (8 overs): K Bryce 21
|Bangladesh win by 13 runs (DLS method)
|Scorecard (external site)
Scotland's hopes of reaching the Women's T20 World Cup are over after a 13-run defeat by Bangladesh in Dundee.
The hosts had to win to have a chance of progressing to the semi-finals of the qualification tournament.
Bangladesh posted 104-4 and Scotland, chasing an eight-overs target of 63 on the DLS method in the rain-hit match, fell short with 49-6.
Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea progress from Group A to the semi-finals alongside Thailand and Ireland.
Scotland have never qualified for a major women's international tournament, coming closest last year when they finished third in the Women's World T20 Qualifier.