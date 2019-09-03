Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Defeat by Bangladesh ends Scotland's hopes

Scotland fell short on the DLS method in Dundee

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Dundee: Bangladesh 104-4 (17 overs): Sultana 35* Scotland 49-6 (8 overs): K Bryce 21 Bangladesh win by 13 runs (DLS method) Scorecard (external site)

Scotland's hopes of reaching the Women's T20 World Cup are over after a 13-run defeat by Bangladesh in Dundee.

The hosts had to win to have a chance of progressing to the semi-finals of the qualification tournament.

Bangladesh posted 104-4 and Scotland, chasing an eight-overs target of 63 on the DLS method in the rain-hit match, fell short with 49-6.

Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea progress from Group A to the semi-finals alongside Thailand and Ireland.

Scotland have never qualified for a major women's international tournament, coming closest last year when they finished third in the Women's World T20 Qualifier.