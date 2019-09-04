Worcestershire: Hamish Rutherford to miss T20 Blast quarter-final

Hamish Rutherford has played one Championship game, three T20 Blast matches and five One-Day Cup fixtures for Worcestershire in 2019

Batsman Hamish Rutherford will miss Worcestershire's T20 Blast quarter-final against Sussex on Friday after being called up by New Zealand.

The left-hander has been summoned by Friday's T20 international against Sri Lanka in Kandy.

But the 30-year-old will return the following day and be available for the club's final three Championship games.

Worcestershire agreed a short-term deal with Rutherford after Callum Ferguson had to return to Australia.

His absence on Friday means the Rapids are likely to go into the game at Hove without an overseas player.

It is a repeat of last season's T20 Blast final, which Worcestershire won by five wickets.

The winners will secure another trip to Finals Day at Edgbaston on 21 September.

The two sides will meet again at Hove in the final round of Championship fixtures, which follow home games for Worcestershire against Gloucestershire and Glamorgan.