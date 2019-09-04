Misbah-ul-Haq: Former Pakistan captain named new coach and chief selector

Misbah is Pakistan's most successful Test captain with 26 wins in 56 Tests

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been appointed Pakistan's new head coach and chief selector.

The 45-year-old fills the role vacated by Mickey Arthur, whose contract was not renewed after they failed to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Former skipper and paceman Waqar Younis is the new bowling coach.

"I know expectations are high, but I am absolutely ready and up for the task," said Misbah, who scored 5,222 runs in 75 Tests at an average of 46.6.

"We have some of the most talented and exciting cricketers, and I will like to help them train and prepare in such a way that they can play intelligently, smartly and fearlessly.

Inspired to try cricket? Find out how to get into cricket with our inclusive guide.

"I am aware this will require a change in the dressing room culture but if we have to compete consistently at the highest level, we have to embrace these modern day requirements."

A Pakistan Cricket Board committee also interviewed former Australian batsman Dean Jones and former Pakistan coach Mohsin Khan before awarding Misbah a three-year deal.

Misbah and Waqar will start with three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s at home to Sri Lanka from 27 September.