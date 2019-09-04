Ashes 2019: Two Australian fans ejected from Old Trafford for Jofra Archer taunts

Barbados-born Archer qualified to play for England earlier this year

Two Australian cricket fans were ejected from Old Trafford for using "foul and abusive" language towards England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

The pair were told to leave after shouting at Barbados-born Archer, 24, while he was fielding on Wednesday - the first day of the fourth Ashes Test.

They shouted "Jofra show us your passport" and referenced his heritage, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Archer reportedly did not respond to the abuse, but looked angered.

A Lancashire spokesman confirmed two spectators were asked to leave the Manchester ground.

On a rain-shortened first day, the tourists reached 170-3.

With the best-of-five series level at 1-1, an Australia victory would ensure they retained the Ashes with a Test to spare.