County ins & outs - signings, departures and rumours

With the 2019 county season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings, moves and speculation from all the counties as we await the 2020 campaign.

Counties can field one overseas player in County Championship and One-Day Cup matches, and two in Twenty20 Blast games.

Guide to abbreviations Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties KPK: Kolpak contract REL: Released RET: Retired YTH: From youth teams EUP: European Union passport UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport

Kolpak contracts are signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2019 season are included on the 2019 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know.

DERBYSHIRE

Overseas player 2019: Logan van Beek (New Zealand); Boyd Rankin (Ireland) Overseas player 2020: TBA

DURHAM

Overseas player 2019: Cameron Bancroft (Australia); D'Arcy Short (Australia); Peter Handscomb (Australia); BJ Watling (New Zealand) Overseas player 2020: Cameron Bancroft (Australia)

Possible departures: At the end of the 2019 season, Ireland international Stuart Poynter must either re-register as an overseas player - or relinquish his international career to remain at Durham as a local player in 2020.

ESSEX

Overseas player 2019: Peter Siddle (Australia); Adam Zampa (Australia); Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) Overseas player 2020: Peter Siddle (Australia)

GLAMORGAN

Overseas player 2019: Shaun Marsh (Australia); Marnus Labuschagne (Australia); Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan); Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) Overseas player 2020: TBA

Possible signings: Glamorgan hope Labuschagne may return for a second season as overseas player.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player: Dan Worrall (Australia); Michael Klinger (Australia); Chadd Sayers (Australia); Andrew Tye (Australia); Shannon Gabriel (West Indies) Overseas player 2020: TBA

Other news: Klinger's retirement leaves the county needing a new T20 captain.

HAMPSHIRE

Overseas player 2019: Aiden Markram (South Africa); Ajinkya Rahane (India); Chris Morris (South Africa); Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa) Overseas player 2020: TBA

Possible signings: BBC Radio Solent reports that Hampshire and Yorkshire are interested in Australia spinner Nathan Lyon.

Possible departures: All-rounder Liam Dawson is a reported target for Warwickshire.

Other news: Batsman Rilee Rossouw will only play T20 cricket from this season.

KENT

Overseas player 2019: Matt Renshaw (Australia); Adam Milne (New Zealand); Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan); Wiaan Mulder (South Africa); Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Overseas player 2020: TBA

Other news: Assistant coach Allan Donald left at the end of the 2019 season.

LANCASHIRE

Overseas player 2019: Glenn Maxwell (Australia); Jake Lehmann (Australia); Joe Burns (Australia); James Faulkner (Australia) Overseas player 2020: TBA

Possible signings: Captain Dane Vilas hopes Maxwell will return for another spell as overseas player.

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas player 2019: Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan) Overseas player 2020: TBA

Other news: Bowling coach Matt Mason left for a role at Western Australia and Perth Scorchers at the end of the 2019 season.

MIDDLESEX

Overseas player 2019: Ross Taylor (New Zealand); Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan); AB de Villiers (South Africa); Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan); Miguel Cummins (West Indies) Overseas player 2020: TBA

Possible departures: At the end of the 2019 season, Ireland internationals must either re-register as overseas players or relinquish their international careers to remain in county cricket as local players. While Stirling is leaving Tim Murtagh is yet to announce his decision.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Overseas player 2019: Jason Holder (West Indies); Temba Bavuma (South Africa); Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan); Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa); Doug Bracewell (New Zealand) Overseas player 2020: Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan, until end of T20 Blast group stages)

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Overseas player 2019: James Pattinson (Australia); Dan Christian (Australia); Ravichandran Ashwin (India); Imad Wasim (Pakistan) Overseas player 2020: TBA

SOMERSET

Overseas player 2019: Azhar Ali (Pakistan); Jerome Taylor (West Indies); Babar Azam (Pakistan); Murali Vijay (India) Overseas player 2020: TBA

SURREY

Overseas player 2019: Dean Elgar (South Africa); Aaron Finch (Australia); Imran Tahir (South Africa) Overseas player 2020: TBA

SUSSEX

Overseas player 2019: Mir Hamza (Pakistan); Rashid Khan (Afghanistan); Alex Carey (Australia); Jason Behrendorff (Australia) Overseas player 2020: Travis Head (Australia)

Possible signings: Coach Jason Gillespie says in addition to Claydon, he is seeking another bowler - a "younger, more long-term signing".

WARWICKSHIRE

Overseas player 2019: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand); Ashton Agar (Australia); Chris Green (Australia) Overseas player 2020: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand)

Possible signings: Hampshire's Liam Dawson is a reported target.

WORCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player 2019: Hamish Rutherford (New Zealand); Callum Ferguson (Australia); Martin Guptill (New Zealand) Overseas player 2020: TBA

YORKSHIRE

Overseas player 2019: Keshav Maharaj (South Africa); Nicholas Pooran (West Indies); Ajaz Patel (New Zealand) Overseas player 2020: TBA

Possible signings: Director of cricket Martyn Moxon wants to bring in "two domestic batsmen", and hopes Maharaj can return for another spell as their overseas player in 2020. Meanwhile, BBC Radio Solent reports that Yorkshire and Hampshire are interested in Australia spinner Nathan Lyon.

Possible departures: The county said they would discuss leg-spinner Adil Rashid's future once England announce their central contracts - in the contracts announced on 20 September, he is no longer contracted to the ECB for Test cricket, and has only been awarded a limited-overs deal.