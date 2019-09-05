Ireland lose to Bangladesh and fail to qualify for T20 World Cup

Ireland had lost narrowly to Thailand on Tuesday

Ireland failed to reach the Women's T20 World Cup as they lost to Bangladesh in the qualifier semi-finals.

Bangladesh scored 86-6 to win by four wickets with nine balls to spare in Dundee after Ireland were bowled out for 85.

Having lost by two runs to Thailand on Tuesday, Ireland had to beat Bangladesh to qualify for the World Cup finals in Australia next year.

Captain Laura Delany and Eimear Richardson both scored 25 for Ireland.

Fahima Khatun led the bowling attack for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for the loss of 18 runs.

Sanjida Islam was the top run-scorer as Bangladesh chased down Ireland's total, with Orla Prendergast taking two wickets for Ireland.