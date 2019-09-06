Ashes 2019: Andrew Flintoff would 'love to be England coach one day'

Andrew Flintoff played 79 Tests for England and was part of the Ashes winning sides in 2005 and 2009

Former all-rounder Andrew Flintoff says he would "love" to be England coach one day.

Flintoff, 41, retired from international cricket in 2009 and currently presents BBC motoring show Top Gear.

England coach Trevor Bayliss will step down at the end of this summer's Ashes series and his successor has not yet been appointed.

"Coaching is definitely an ambition," Flintoff told Test Match Special.

"There are probably two or three coaching jobs I'd like - England, Lancashire or Lancashire Academy.

"I'd love to be England coach one day, just not quite yet."

Flintoff played 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s for England and was part of Ashes winning sides in 2005 and 2009.

After initially retiring from all forms of the game in 2010, Flintoff had one professional bout as a boxer before returning to play Twenty20 cricket for Lancashire and Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash League in 2014.

Since retiring again he has been involved in various television projects and made his stage debut in Fat Friends the Musical in 2017.

Speaking at day three of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Flintoff said he "never" wanted to be involved in cricket broadcasting as he likes the sport "too much".

He added that he had previously applied for the England head coach role in 2014 before Peter Moores' year-long second tenure in charge.

"I like to come and watch, I turn up with a sense of excitement," he said.

"A few years ago I applied for the England coaching job - we were getting beat, I was in the office and thought, 'I'm going to apply'.

"I wrote an email for the interview, a month passed and I'd heard nothing. I chased it up, then I got a phone call saying they though it was somebody taking the mick.

"I've got two of my coaching levels - me and [fellow former England cricketer] Steve Harmison might do our level threes soon."

Flintoff had a starring role in the 2005 Ashes, taking 24 wickets while bowling in excess of 90mph and scoring 402 runs as England beat Australia 2-1 in one of the greatest ever Test series.

However, he said he "would have had to adapt" his game to be able to compete against current international players.

He said: "I was watching the 2005 highlights and I don't think my kids thought I ever played cricket because I saw them looking at this overweight skinhead on the screen, then looking at me and going, 'Is that you?'

"I have fond memories of it and I'm thankful it happened as it was life-changing but I'm enjoying watching the lads play now - the game has moved on.

"I'm under no illusions, I'm not sure my game would stand up now. The bowling might but with T20 I would have had to adapt - I couldn't do all the fancy flicks and skilful stuff with the bat."