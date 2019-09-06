Adil Rashid: Yorkshire to discuss England leg-spinner's future

Adil Rashid (right) took 11 wickets in 11 matches to help England win the World Cup for the first time

Yorkshire will discuss Adil Rashid's future after England announce their central contracts in late September, says director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

The leg-spinner, 31, signed a one-year all-format deal for 2019 but has played just three One-Day Cup matches.

That contract marked a change from last season when he committed to playing only white-ball cricket for the county.

"Until we know England's plans for him it's difficult to talk about what he's likely to play for us," said Moxon.

"We've agreed with Adil that once England have decided what's happening with his central contract and decided on their future for him, we'll sit down and talk about his future for Yorkshire."

Rashid has not played a County Championship match since September 2017, but despite that lack of red-ball action he was recalled to the Test team last summer.

He lost his place during the winter tour of the West Indies but has remained a key part of England's one-day international and T20 sides, playing every match of their triumphant World Cup campaign this summer.

But a shoulder injury picked up during the tournament ruled him out of the remainder of the season.

"Obviously it's been frustrating the past couple of years that Adil's not played for us through injuries," Moxon continued to BBC Radio Leeds.

"But as I've always said, while we think there's a role for him within our team and he's going to add value, then we'd like Adil to play for us, very much so."