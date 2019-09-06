Lasith Malinga: Sri Lanka bowler takes four wickets in four balls for second time

Malinga took his four wickets in four balls with four trademark yorkers

Sri Lanka v New Zealand, third Twenty20 international Sri Lanka 125-8: Gunathilaka 30 New Zealand 88: Malinga 5-6 Sri Lanka win by 37 runs. Scorecard

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga became the first player to take four wickets in four balls twice in international cricket as Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in the third Twenty20 international.

Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor all fell to trademark Malinga yorkers.

The 36-year-old also had Tim Seifert caught at slip as he finished with figures of 5-6 from four overs.

New Zealand, chasing 126, were bowled out for 88 but won the series 2-1.

Malinga previously achieved the feat in 50-over cricket at the 2007 World Cup against South Africa.

The hat-trick was Malinga's fifth in international cricket, the most by any bowler, and also saw him become the first man to take 100 T20 wickets.

Malinga retired from one-day internationals earlier this year but hopes to continue playing T20s for Sri Lanka until next year's T20 World Cup.