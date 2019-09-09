Mitch Claydon: Kent seamer to leave after seven years for Sussex in 2020

Mitch Claydon will embark on his 16th campaign in county cricket when he joins Sussex next season

Experienced seamer Mitch Claydon will leave Kent after seven years to join Sussex next season.

The 36-year-old, who initially moved to Canterbury on loan from Durham in 2013, has taken 299 wickets in 106 first-class matches at an average of 31.88.

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said Claydon "fits the bill perfectly" after looking to add depth to their pace bowling stocks.

"He is an important part of our plan for our seam bowling," Gillespie said.

"We are also seeking a younger, more long-term signing to complement our current bowling stocks."

The right-arm seamer, a three-time County Championship winner with Durham, helped Kent win promotion from Division Two in 2018 and has taken 596 wickets across all formats during his career.

Claydon's move to Sussex sees him reunited with Gillespie, having previously played together at Yorkshire before the former Australian fast bowler took a short-term coaching role with Kent in 2017.

"After playing with Dizzy in my first year in England and spending time with him when he was with Kent, I'm really excited to be playing under him again," Claydon added.