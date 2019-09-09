Ashes 2019: England unchanged for final Test against Australia

Media playback is not supported on this device Ashes highlights: England battle but Australia retain the urn

Men's Ashes 2019: England v Australia, fifth Specsavers Test Venue: The Oval Date: 12-16 September Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 Live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England have named an unchanged squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval.

Australia won the fourth Test at Old Trafford by 185 runs in a final-day thriller to take an unassailable 2-1 series lead.

The Oval Test, which begins on Thursday, will be Trevor Bayliss' final assignment as England head coach.

England have not lost a home Ashes series since 2001 and have not lost a series to any touring side since 2014.

All-rounder Ben Stokes will be assessed over his fitness to bowl after struggling with a shoulder problem.

If Stokes is unable to bowl he is expected to play as a specialist batsman, with Chris Woakes or Sam Curran coming in to the side.

England squad for fifth Test: Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

England needed to bat out the final day at Old Trafford to keep the Ashes series alive and set up a decider at The Oval.

Despite brave innings from Joe Denly, Jos Buttler and Craig Overton, they were unable to stop Australia retaining the Ashes.

Denly, promoted to open in Manchester, made a 123-ball half-century in the second innings, while Jason Roy showed patience in making 31 in just under two hours.

However, England have struggled with the bat throughout the series.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow is averaging 20.57 in eight Test innings in 2019, while Buttler has a top score of 41 in eight Ashes innings.

Captain Joe Root fell to a first-ball duck in the fourth innings at Old Trafford and is averaging 30.87 in the series.

Stokes is England's leading run-scorer with 354 but Australia's Steve Smith leads the way with 671 from three Tests.