Miguel Cummins: Middlesex sign West Indies fast bowler for rest of 2019

Miguel Cummins has taken 27 Test wickets for the West Indies at an average of 40.14

Middlesex have signed West Indies paceman Miguel Cummins for the rest of the County Championship season.

The Barbadian, 29, is available for the four-day game against Durham, starting on Tuesday, and their last two fixtures against Lancashire and Derbyshire.

Cummins has 14 Test caps and featured in recent series against India.

"The signing of Miguel will add freshness and some hostility to our bowling attack," managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.

"He will provide us with something different and it is great for us to have the option of another Test quality bowler to pick from."

Cummins has previous experience in English domestic cricket having played for Worcestershire in 2016.

Middlesex are seventh in Division Two and 21 points behind Northants in the third and final promotion place.