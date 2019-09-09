Roelof van der Merwe: Netherlands all-rounder signs new Somerset deal

Roelof van der Merwe rejoined Somerset in 2016 following a short-term spell with the club in 2011

Netherlands all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe has signed a new two-year contract with Somerset, keeping him at Taunton until the end of 2021.

The 34-year-old scored 145 runs and took 11 wickets as the club won the Royal London One-Day Cup this year.

"His performances have more than warranted this extension," Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said.

"Roelof is an outstanding team man and epitomises everything that this club is about both on and off the field."