Doug Bracewell: Northamptonshire re-sign New Zealand all-rounder

Doug Bracewell has taken 376 first-class wickets - and his father Brendon and uncle John also played Test cricket for New Zealand

Northants have re-signed all-rounder Doug Bracewell for the last three games of the County Championship season.

The 28-year-old, who has made 27 Test appearances for New Zealand, spent time with the Division Two side last summer.

Northants are third in the second tier, with three teams to be promoted to Division One.

Coach David Ripley told the club website they had initially looked to bring in West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach before re-signing Bracewell.

"Once that fell down we were keen to get someone of high all-round quality," Ripley said.

"Being able to have Doug around for those three games is something we couldn't really resist when we got a whiff he was interested in filling that void for us."