County Championship: Morris, Rutherford put Worcs in charge v Glamorgan

Worcestershire bowler Charlie Morris took 5-73 in Glamorgan's first innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day two): Worcestershire 205 & 153-2 Mitchell 52*, Rutherford 52 Glamorgan 193 Lloyd 35; Morris 5-73 Worcestershire (4 pts) lead Glamorgan by 165 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire are well placed on 153-2 in their second innings, a lead of 165 runs over Glamorgan, after a strong second day.

Charlie Morris (5-73) was the home side's main bowling threat as Glamorgan struggled to 193 all out.

David Lloyd top-scored with a gritty 35 but the visitors' promotion hopes looked to be slipping away.

Hamish Rutherford's rapid 52 and Daryl Mitchell's solid 52 not out put Worcestershire in the driving seat.

Rutherford, who scored at a run a ball, and Moeen Ali (26) scored freely after the sun came out, before Samit Patel induced Moeen to sky a catch and reduced the flow of runs towards the close.

Earlier batting looked a hazardous occupation for both sides in their first innings in cloudy conditions, though Glamorgan did manage to scramble 56 runs for their last two wickets to cut the deficit to just 12 before Worcestershire regained control.