County Championship: Durham set Middlesex difficult fourth innings total

Ben Raine took 5-26 in 12 overs with five maidens in Middlesex's first innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two): Durham 147: Finn 4-41, Murtagh 3-32, Harris 2-33 & 191: A Robson 64; Harris 3-43 Finn 3-49 Middlesex 143: Raine 5-26, Rushworth 3-46 & 21-0: S Robson 9* Middlesex (3 pts) need a further 175 runs to beat Durham (3 pts) Scorecard

Middlesex require another 175 runs to beat Durham after 13 more wickets tumbled on the second day at Lord's.

After starting the day on 87-7 in their first innings, the hosts managed to add another 54 before being bowled out for 143, Ben Raine finishing with 5-26.

Durham then posted 191 second time around to stretch their lead to 195 runs, Angus Robson top scoring with 64.

Middlesex had to bat out the last five overs of the day but held out on 21-0 before bad light meant a premature end.

Openers Nick Gubbins (8 not out) and Sam Robson (9 not out), up against his brother Angus for the first time, will resume for the hosts on day three.

James Harris (3-43) and former England paceman Steven Finn (3-49) were the two most effective bowlers for seventh-placed Middlesex.

The hosts started this game 18 points behind third-placed Northamptonshire in Division Two, while Durham, in fifth, were 10 points better off.

Middlesex fast bowler James Harris told BBC Radio London:

"We're really happy. We'd have taken that this morning. To be 87-7 overnight put us in a tough spot and the lower order did really well this morning to get us to parity.

"I haven't bowled anywhere near as well as I'd have liked this summer, so to have a couple of pretty good days with the ball is quite pleasing.

"We stuck at it all day, the four seamers and a few overs from George Scott. No-one's let the pressure drift. We've all come on and been able to exude the same pressure as the guy before.

"When you've got a good seam attack, that's what they do - as we've seen with Australia in the Test series - and we've executed really well over the two days so far."

Durham's Angus Robson told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"Overall, the game's probably 50-50 now. It's really hard to split and say who's ahead. The first hour in the morning's going to be absolutely vital for both teams.

"There's still plenty in the pitch. It's seamed around the whole game. If we can get a couple of early wickets and get our noses ahead, we've got a good chance.

"Middlesex bowled really well. They were accurate and they didn't give much away, so it was difficult to keep a fluent scoring rate. But our guys hung in there and occupied the crease.

"We were just trying to get something north of 170 on the board for them to chase, so we'd have taken this. They have to chase a score that hasn't been made yet in the game, so we're in a good spot."