County Championship: Rob Keogh stars as Northants edge ahead of Leicestershire
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day two):
|Leicestershire 308: Azad 86, Cosgrove 65, Rhodes 61; Procter 3-54, Hutton 3-62
|Northamptonshire 325-7: Keogh 132, Rossington 63; Evans 3-65
|Northamptonshire (6 pts) lead Leicestershire (5 pts) by 17 runs
Rob Keogh hit a fluent 132 to steer Northamptonshire to a first-innings lead of 17 over Leicestershire at Grace Road with three wickets still left.
Keogh joined Alex Wakely (37) with his side 63-2 and the pair put on 55.
Wakely was caught behind by Harry Swindells as Alex Evans (3-65) picked up his second wicket,
But, after Richard Levi (19) was bowled by Chris Wright, Adam Rossington (63) and Keogh helped the visitors reach 325-7 at the close of play on day two.
They put on 148 for the fifth wicket to boost third-placed Northants' chances of promotion from Division Two.
The visitors were 304-4 and within four runs of Leicestershire's total, but Rossington's departure was the start of a mini-revival by the hosts which saw three wickets fall for 10 runs.
Northants will be hoping to stretch their five-point lead over fourth-placed Glamorgan, while Leicestershire are bottom of the table with just one victory from 11 Championship matches so far this season.