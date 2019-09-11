County Championship: Rob Keogh stars as Northants edge ahead of Leicestershire

Rob Keogh reached his second Championship century of the season by hitting his 17th four from the 134th ball he faced

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day two): Leicestershire 308: Azad 86, Cosgrove 65, Rhodes 61; Procter 3-54, Hutton 3-62 Northamptonshire 325-7: Keogh 132, Rossington 63; Evans 3-65 Northamptonshire (6 pts) lead Leicestershire (5 pts) by 17 runs Scorecard

Rob Keogh hit a fluent 132 to steer Northamptonshire to a first-innings lead of 17 over Leicestershire at Grace Road with three wickets still left.

Keogh joined Alex Wakely (37) with his side 63-2 and the pair put on 55.

Wakely was caught behind by Harry Swindells as Alex Evans (3-65) picked up his second wicket,

But, after Richard Levi (19) was bowled by Chris Wright, Adam Rossington (63) and Keogh helped the visitors reach 325-7 at the close of play on day two.

They put on 148 for the fifth wicket to boost third-placed Northants' chances of promotion from Division Two.

The visitors were 304-4 and within four runs of Leicestershire's total, but Rossington's departure was the start of a mini-revival by the hosts which saw three wickets fall for 10 runs.

Northants will be hoping to stretch their five-point lead over fourth-placed Glamorgan, while Leicestershire are bottom of the table with just one victory from 11 Championship matches so far this season.