County Championship: Hampshire's James Vince hits rapid 91 against Surrey

James Vince was at his attacking best for Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two): Hampshire 149 & 296-6: Vince 91, Northeast 73 Surrey 162: Pope 68; Barker 4-38 Hampshire (3 pts) lead Surrey (3 pts) by 283 runs Scorecard

Hampshire captain James Vince smashed 91 off just 59 balls to put his side on top against Surrey on day two.

The 28-year-old struck 18 fours in just over an hour before poking a ball from spinner Amar Virdi to slip.

An extraordinary period of play either side of a delay for bad light saw Vince and Sam Northeast (73) put on 129 for the fourth wicket in just 16.3 overs.

Hampshire eventually closed on 296-6 in their second innings, a lead of 283, with Liam Dawson 39 not out.

In the morning session, 2018 champions Surrey could only add another 19 to their overnight 143-7 as they were bowled out for 162.

Ian Holland and Tom Alsop went early in Hampshire's second innings, but Felix Organ's 54 steadied things before Vince's blitz.

The England batsman raced to his half-century off just 37 balls and looked certain to go to a 25th first-class century when he fell tamely to Virdi.

Northeast went past fifty for the eighth time this season before guiding Jordan Clark to slip.

Aneurin Donald followed soon after, but Dawson and Lewis McManus saw out the final few overs in fading light.

Hampshire captain James Vince:

"It was a good day for us. We managed to end their innings quickly, then Felix batted well. We got through the new ball without too much damage and then it got easier when their bowlers got into their third and fourth spells.

"The partnership between myself and Sam put them under pressure and we ran them around the ground. They had to go defensive.

"Their bowlers will be disappointed with the way they bowled as they didn't put the ball in the right areas often enough. I can't remember too many periods where we had to play a forward defence to consecutive balls.

"I tried to be positive but I don't think I played many rash shots. I cashed in on anything on the stumps but don't think I hit anything in the air. My movement and timing was as good as it has been for a while."

Surrey all-rounder Rikki Clarke told BBC Radio London:

"It has been a very different game. They are in a good position. We managed to take wickets but they managed to get away from us.

"The pitch is playing a bit better but fundamentally we could have bowled better as well. They came out and played some shots and chanced their arm a bit but we gave them a few runs.

"It is hard to say what is chaseable. If we bat well and bat with discipline then the wicket has got better then it is all about how we go about it.

"We must come back and find out disciplines with the ball and re-find the way we bowled on day one and restrict them as much as we can."