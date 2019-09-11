County Championship: Lancashire in charge against Derbyshire after Josh Bohannon's maiden century

Josh Bohannon's previous career-best score was his unbeaten 98 against Leicestershire at Aigburth in June

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day two): Derbyshire 244: Godleman 111; Gleeson 5-64, Mahmood 3-45 Lancashire 269-2: Bohannon 150*, Livingstone 70*, Jennings 38 Lancashire (5 pts) lead Derbyshire (1 pt) by 25 runs with eight wickets remaining Scorecard

Lancashire all-rounder Josh Bohannon helped his side earn a first-innings lead over Derbyshire at Old Trafford by hitting his maiden century.

After a lost morning because of rain, the Division Two leaders moved on from their overnight 20-1 to 269-2, to build a lead of 25, with more to come.

England's Keaton Jennings was the only wicket to fall in the day, for 38.

But Bohannon went on to finish on 150, sharing an unbroken stand of 196 with Liam Livingstone, who closed on 70.

A frustrating second day for T20 Blast Finals Day newcomers Derbyshire ended with a late injury scare for seamer Ravi Rampaul.

With play not getting underway until 13:40 BST, there were only 64 overs possible, but the Red Rose took a major step toward securing promotion back to Division One this week.

Fourth-placed Glamorgan are now looking unlikely to beat Worcestershire at New Road - and that would enable Lancashire to go up on home soil, if they can now build a big lead and complete victory against Derbyshire.