County Championship: Darren Stevens and Sam Billings star as Kent dominate Notts

Darren Stevens took his 500th first-class wicket on day two at Trent Bridge

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two): Kent 304 & 236-8: Billings 100, Crawley 82; Fletcher 3-40, Ashwin 3-71 Notts 124: Mullaney 22; Stevens 5-39, Podmore 3-27 Kent (6 pts) lead Notts (3 pts) by 416 runs Scorecard

All-rounder Darren Stevens took centre stage again, picking up 5-39 as Kent bowled out Nottinghamshire for 124 to leave them on the verge of relegation.

The 43-year-old followed up his 88 by taking his 500th first-class wicket on the way to helping earn a first-innings lead of 180 at Trent Bridge.

Sam Billings then hit 100 off 106 balls, with Zak Crawley adding a rapid 82 as Kent set about the Notts attack.

Billings was out the ball after his ton with Kent 236-8 and ahead by 416 runs.

Notts can not be officially relegated in this round of fixtures unless Warwickshire get at least a draw against Essex, but they are well placed to avoid defeat after day two at Edgbaston.

A grisly Notts batting effort had earlier seen them rolled over in 53.1 overs midway through day two, captain Steven Mullaney top-scoring with just 22.

Nottinghamshire were 35-2 overnight but the wickets started tumbling early when Ben Slater (20) was the first of three victims for Harry Podmore (3-27) with just six runs added.

Stevens' spell after lunch included 4-13 in only 5.1 overs as Liam Patterson-White edged to slip to follow Mullaney, Tom Moores was struck on the pad and Paul Coughlin lofted to mid-on.

When Kent batted again, opener Crawley, 21, further pressed his England claims when Kent decided not to enforce the follow-on.

He was joined at the crease by Billings when Jordan Cox retired hurt after being struck on the forearm by a delivery from Coughlin.

Crawley and his captain put on 140 for the second wicket, before Crawley chopped on to his own stumps from the bowling of Luke Fletcher (3-40), who then also removed Heino Kuhn (5), caught behind by Moores.

But the bowling efforts of Fletcher and Ravi Ashwin (3-71) are almost certain to be in vain following Notts' dismal efforts in their first innings.

Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens:

"It feels very good to get to 500 (wickets). It's not something I ever expected because I started my career as a batsman, so it's pleasing.

"I was emotional really, the lads have been going on about it all week, so it was in the back of my mind. And I know only need three more now for 500 for Kent.

"The lads have been brilliant because they've been wanting me to get it from the first day. It did a little bit for me out there."

Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher:

"It's another tough day for us. Partnerships have been a struggle and to be bowled out for 120 is not good enough.

"Individually, my job as a nightwatchman was to survive the night and look after the next batsman. I did that and managed to survive in tough conditions but I thought Kent did exceptionally well, they didn't give us any four balls and as a unit their bowlers have been better than ours."