County Championship: Sussex in control against Gloucestershire

Philip Salt added 11 runs to his total on day two before falling to David Payne for 64

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Bristol County Ground (day two): Gloucestershire 200: Bracey 61; Jordan 3-49 Sussex 313-7: Salt 64; Payne 3-58 Sussex (6 pts) lead Gloucestershire (3 pt) by 113 runs Scorecard

Sussex built up a lead of 113 against Gloucestershire on the second day of their Division Two match at Bristol.

Sussex, who were 73-0 at the start of play, saw openers Phil Salt (64) and Luke Wells (42) stretch their stand to 100 before they began to lose regular wickets with no batsman going on.

Gloucestershire left-arm seamer David Payne starred with 3-58.

From 267-7, David Wiese (40 not out) and Will Beer (28 not out) shared a 46-run stand as Sussex finished on 313-7.

Play was initially suspended for rain at 17:00 BST with the score at 242-5 before restarting 20 minutes later. Despite losing another couple of wickets, Sussex managed to bring up a third batting bonus point.

The hosts started the game in second, 16 points clear of fourth-placed Glamorgan, in a congested promotion race and now have three bonus points to Sussex's six.