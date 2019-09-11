Ryan Higgins: Gloucestershire all-rounder extends deal until 2023

Ryan Higgins has four County Championship centuries this season

Gloucestershire all-rounder Ryan Higgins has signed a new contract until the end of the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old has averaged 68.31 with the bat in the County Championship this term, also taking 40 wickets at 25.23.

Higgins joined from Middlesex and has a top score of 199 in 2019, with Gloucestershire second in Division Two.

"On the field, everyone is improving as cricketers, we are a tight knit group that want to push the boundaries and see how far we can go," he said.

Head coach Richard Dawson told the club website: "He performs well in all formats, so for him to commit to the club is brilliant."