Sir Andrew Strauss returns to ECB as cricket committee chair

Strauss led England to two Ashes wins, as well as the number one Test ranking, in his 50 Tests as captain

Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss has been appointed chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board's cricket committee.

The 42-year-old, who was knighted on Tuesday, was previously director of England cricket from 2015 to 2018.

Strauss stepped down from the role to care for his wife, Ruth, who died of a rare form of lung cancer in December.

"The ECB have been a vital source of support over an extremely difficult year," Strauss said.

"It is a real pleasure to return in this new capacity."

As part of his role, Strauss will monitor all levels of cricket in England and Wales to ensure a "thriving professional game at the heart of the sport".

As director of cricket, Strauss named Trevor Bayliss as head coach and helped overhaul England's white-ball strategy, which saw them win their first men's World Cup in July.

He established the Ruth Strauss Foundation to raise money and awareness about cancer after his wife's death.

"I'm extremely passionate about developing and growing cricket in England and Wales," Strauss added.

"I've seen first-hand how this summer of cricket has inspired more people to fall in love with the sport and I can't wait to help build on its success."