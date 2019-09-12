County Championship: Somerset beat Yorkshire to go back on top of table

Josh Davey's figures were the best of his career in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day three): Somerset 199 & 329: Abell 62, Hildreth 58; Maharaj 5-122 Yorkshire 103 & 127: Patterson 24*; Davey 5-21, J Overton 2-21 Somerset (19 pts) beat Yorkshire (3 pts) by 298 runs Scorecard

Somerset moved back to the top of Division One with only two games remaining after an emphatic 298-run win over Yorkshire at Taunton.

Barring an unlikely Essex victory over Warwickshire, they will go into next week's games with a lead in the title race of at least five points.

Tom Abell's side were all out for 329 on day three as Keshav Maharaj's 5-122 gave him match figures of 10-176.

Yorkshire had a target of 426, but only made 127 as Josh Davey took 5-21.

But their fifth defeat of the season ended their remote title hopes as they now trail Somerset by 51 points with a maximum of 48 available in their last two matches.

Having added 60 for their final five wickets, Somerset were soon celebrating in the field when Adam Lyth, who passed 10,000 first class runs for Yorkshire in this match, tried to drive in Davey's second over and Jamie Overton took a superb diving catch at third slip.

Overton then weighed in with the ball by having Gary Ballance (23) caught behind with the final delivery before lunch and Jonny Tattersall (20) taken at first slip after the resumption.

The home side continued to work their way through the Yorkshire order with Dom Bess brilliantly running out Tim Bresnan with a direct hit from backward point as three wickets went down with the score on 94.

With last man Ben Coad unable to bat because of illness, the match came to an end when Duanne Olivier slogged Davey into the off-side and Bess took the catch.

Somerset are away to Hampshire next week, before hosting title rivals Essex in their final game of the season.

Somerset head coach Jason Kerr:

"I am not mentioning the title in the dressing room. Of course, we are aware of people outside discussing it because it would be a first for the club and has long been described as the 'Holy Grail'.

"But we want to continue focussing on one game at a time and going about things the way we have done all season. We try to build pressure and, if you do it for long enough, the rewards will come.

"Tom Abell and I thought the pitch would suit Josh Davey. He's had a frustrating season because of an injury at the wrong time, so it was great to see him return career-best figures.

"Now it is on to Hampshire next week. There will be some tricky selection decisions ahead of that game. We are creating an environment where everyone is desperate to play."

Yorkshire opener Adam Lyth:

"Reaching 10,000 runs for Yorkshire is something I am very proud of. Hopefully, I am still young enough to build on that figure and achieve some more milestones.

"But it was a very disappointing game for us. We were well and truly outplayed by a good young side. Now all we can do is put everything into our last two games and finish as high as possible.

"We were in a good position at the end of day one. When you bowl a side out for 199 you think you're in the game,.

"But to lose all our remaining wickets in 50 minutes at the start of day two was unacceptable. Credit to Somerset for playing some very good cricket. We were beaten by a better team."