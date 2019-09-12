County Championship: Lancashire beat Derbyshire by an innings to win promotion

Lancashire players celebrated their seventh win of the season in 12 games

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day three): Derbyshire 244: Godleman 111; Gleeson 5-64, Mahmood 3-45 & 129: Bailey 3-14, Parkinsoin 3-28, Maxwell 3-39 Lancashire 418: Bohannon 174, Livingstone 71, Vilas 51; Rampaul 3-47, Dal 3-60 Lancashire (23 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by an innings and 45 runs Scorecard

Lancashire defied the Manchester weather to beat Derbyshire by an innings and 45 runs and secure promotion back to Championship Division One with two games to spare.

After moving on from their overnight score of 269-2 to be bowled out for 418, Lancashire then dismissed the visitors second time around for 129.

Tom Bailey took three cheap early wickets to put the hosts in control.

Spinners Matt Parkinson (3-28) and Glenn Maxwell (3-39) finished the job.

The final wicket, when Ravi Rampaul skied to Lancashire captain Dane Vilas off Parkinson came with the rain falling across Old Trafford as Lancashire completed their innings victory.

Earlier, Lancs lost Liam Livingstone, who added just one to be out for 71 but Josh Bohannon went on to embellish his overnight maiden century, setting his new career-best at 174, while the 51 from skipper Dane Vilas made him only the fourth player to reach 1,000 County Championship runs this season - and the third in Division Two.