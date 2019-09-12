County Championship: Sussex tighten their grip over Gloucestershire

Chris Dent
Chris Dent struck 12 fours in his 72 runs from 103 balls in Gloucestershire's second innings
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Bristol County Ground (day two):
Gloucestershire 200 & 197-6: Dent 72; Wiese 2-29, Robinson 2-46
Sussex 370: Wiese 67, Salt 64; Payne 4-59
Gloucestershire (4 pts) lead Sussex (7 pts) by 27 runs
Scorecard

Sussex tightened their grip over Gloucestershire at Bristol as the hosts finished day three on 197-6.

Sussex resumed on 313-7, eventually falling for 370 to take a lead of 170 as David Payne claimed 4-59.

Gloucestershire opener Chris Dent top-scored with 72 in the hosts' second innings as David Wiese took 2-29.

Gloucestershire, now leading by 27 runs, would remain in the top three with a draw after Glamorgan's earlier defeat by Worcestershire.

Wiese (67) and Will Beer (40), who started the day on 40 not out and 28 not out respectively, added a further 46 runs in their eighth-wicket partnership in the morning session to extend Sussex's advantage.

Gloucestershire were ill-disciplined in their bowling conceding 60 extras - of which 46 were from no balls, with West Indies international Shannon Gabriel finishing with figures of 0-121 in his first match for the county.

But, after Beer fell hit wicket - clipping the base of the stumps with his heel as he played a Payne short ball onto the legside - the hosts batted well in their second innings, steadily building to 48-0 before four Sussex wickets left them 132-4 at tea.

The hosts rallied to 197-6 before play was suspended with 10 overs remaining for bad light.

