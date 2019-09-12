County Championship: Durham boost promotion bid with win over Middlesex

Pace bowler Brydon Carse has now taken 34 Championship wickets for Durham this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three): Durham 147& 191: A Robson 64; Harris 3-43 Finn 3-49 Middlesex 143 & 151: S Robson 765; Carse 6-26 Durham (19 opts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by 44 runs Scorecard

Durham boosted their promotion chances and dented Middlesex's hopes of a place in Division Two's top three with a 44-run victory at Lord's.

Pace bowler Brydon Carse took a career-best 6-26 as the home side were bowled out for 151, having been set a target of 196.

Resuming on 21-0, they lost three wickets in the first nine overs of play, including skipper Dawid Malan.

Sam Robson made 65, but Carse cleaned up the tail to seal Durham's win.

The north-east county picked up 19 points to move into the third and final promotion place, although results in other games will decide whether they stay there, and put them 27 clear of Middlesex, who only earned three.

And they may need to win their last two games against unbeaten leaders Lancashire and Derbyshire to have a chance of returning to Division One in 2020.

Durham were soon among the wickets at start of play with Nick Gubbins and Stevie Eskinazi quickly back in the pavilion, followed by Malan, who was lbw to Ben Raine.

Robson put on 51 with Max Holden, and reached his half-century off 87 balls, only to edge Rushworth to the keeper to leave Middlesex on 107-5.

And after Carse had George Scott caught behind for 14 and bowled James Harris second ball, Durham had the match in their hands.

John Simpson made 15 before chopping a ball from the paceman into his stumps and Carse ended the game by comprehensively bowling Tim Murtagh.