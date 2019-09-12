Scotland announce squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer wil lead the team in United Arab Emirates

Scotland have selected a "robust and versatile" squad for the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, says head coach Shane Burger.

The tournament runs from 11 October - 2 November in United Arab Emirates, with six teams progressing.

The Scots are in Pool A, along with Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Namibia, Kenya, Singapore and Bermuda.

They warm up with tri-series against Ireland and Netherlands to be held in Dublin this month.

The top six teams from the Qualifier will join Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the first group stage of next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Four will go on to the Super 12 phase with the host nation, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan.

"The 15-man squad is a strong, robust and versatile group of players," said Burger.

"We believe that this group can and will make Scotland proud. I feel the players that have missed out could also make an impact if called upon and it is my belief that a strong squad, not just the XI on the park, win you games as well as tournaments."

Grange opener Ollie Hairs, who has not featured since playing five one-day internationals in 2010, is called up after appearing for a Scotland A side against Ireland in June.

Bowler Josh Davey is the only player in the squad missing the tri-series in Dublin.

In August, Scotland opened their Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign with three wins from four matches against Papua New Guinea and Oman.

Scotland's T20 World Cup Qualifier squad

Kyle Coetzer (capt), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Oliver Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt