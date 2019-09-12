BJ Watling: Durham sign New Zealand keeper-batsman

From the section

BJ Watling scored 183 runs in New Zealand's tied two-Test series against Sri Lanka in August

Durham have signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling for the final two games of the County Championship season.

The 34-year-old, who has a first-class batting average of 39.05, replaces Australia's Peter Handscomb.

Watling has played 63 Tests for New Zealand, including the recent tied series with Sri Lanka.

Durham face Northamptonshire away and Glamorgan at home as they look to secure promotion back to Division One.