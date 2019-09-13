County Championship: Sussex beat Gloucestershire by eight wickets

Sussex paceman Chris Jordan picked up five wickets in the match

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Bristol County Ground (day four): Gloucestershire 200 & 243: Dent 72; Rawlins 3-36 Sussex 370 & 74-2: Salt 30*, Van Zyl 30* Sussex (23 pts) beat Gloucestershire (4 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Sussex wrapped up a comfortable victory against Division Two promotion rivals Gloucestershire on the final day.

The hosts resumed their second innings on 197-6 in Bristol, leading by just 27, and were all out for 243.

Sussex knocked off their target with Phil Salt and Stiaan van Zyl (both 30 not out) steering them to 74-2 and an eight-wicket victory.

Gloucestershire slip to third, while Sussex move up to fifth, 11 points adrift of a promotion place.

Two of Northants, Gloucestershire, Durham, Sussex and Glamorgan are now likely to join already-promoted Lancashire in Division One next season.

Sussex are away to Derbyshire next week, while Gloucestershire make the short trip to face Worcestershire at New Road.