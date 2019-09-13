County Championship: Northants beat Leicestershire to go second

Alex Wakely gave up the Northants captaincy in June because of the pressure of the job

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day four): Leicestershire 308 & 189: Ackermann 60, Dexter 42; Sanderson 3-37 Northamptonshire 357 & 142-3: Wakely 44* Northamptonshire (23 pts) beat Leicestershire (6 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

Northants climbed to second in the Division Two table after completing a seven-wicket win over Leicestershire.

With just two games remaining, they are on course to return to the top flight for the first time since 2014.

Having been set a target of just 141, they lost openers Ben Curran (40) and Rob Newton (29) after a stand of 68.

Rob Keogh followed for 17, but former skipper Alex Wakely saw them home on 142-3, hitting the winning boundary off George Rhodes to finish 44 not out.

Northamptonshire earned 23 points and, with three promotion places available, are 14 clear of Durham in fourth place, with the two sides set to meet at Wantage Road, starting on Monday.

They resumed on 21-0 at Grace Road and Curran and Newton batted through the first 14 overs of play before the latter was lbw to Alex Evans.

Curran and Keogh both fell to slip catches, with Will Davis and Callum Parkinson the successful bowlers, but Wakely hit a six and five fours as he and Richard Levi (11 not out) finished the job.

Following next week's home game against Durham, Northants finish the season with a trip to Bristol to play Gloucestershire, who are third.