Archer puts England on top in final Test

Jofra Archer took 6-62 to give England the upper hand in the fifth Ashes Test, despite 80 more runs from Australia's Steve Smith on day two at The Oval.

Archer was supported by three wickets from left-armer Sam Curran - including two in two balls - as the tourists were bowled out for 225.

England, who were earlier dismissed for 294, closed on 9-0 - a lead of 78.

Joe Denly was dropped at slip and Rory Burns had an lbw decision overturned in the final over of the day.