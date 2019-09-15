T20 tri-Series: Ireland v Netherlands opener at Malahide rained off

All games in the Tri-Series are taking place at Malahide in county Dublin

The opening game in the T20 tri-Series between Ireland and the Netherlands at Malahide was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.

Sunday's match was scheduled to start at 13:30 BST but following persistent drizzle, the game was called off shortly before 15:30.

Organisers will now hope the competition can get underway on Monday with Scotland's game against the Dutch.

The sides will face each other twice in the series, which finishes on Friday.

Jacob Mulder has been forced to withdraw from the Ireland squad for the series because of a back injury and Simi Singh has been called up as his replacement.

Mulder, 24, experienced back pain after training with the Irish on Saturday and is awaiting a scan result.

Australia-born Mulder played for Ireland in 2016 and early 2017 but has not featured for the Irish since March 2017.