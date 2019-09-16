County Championship: David Wiese's 4-18 puts Sussex in charge at Derbyshire

David Wiese bowled five maidens in a 10.1 over spell that demolished Derbyshire's middle order

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground (day one): Derbyshire 138: Dal 35; Wiese 4-18 Sussex 116-3: Van Zyl 49*; Reece 2-27 Sussex (3pts) trail Derbyshire (1pt) by 22 runs with seven wickets remaining Scorecard

David Wiese took 4-18 to boost Sussex's promotion hopes after rain forced a delayed start on day one at Derby.

The ex-South Africa all-rounder tore through the hosts' middle order and then returned to remove top scorer Anuj Dal (35) to dismiss Derbyshire for 138.

He removed Matthew Critchley and Mattie McKiernan for ducks in successive balls during a devastating spell of bowling.

Sussex slid to 25-3 in reply but Stiaan van Zyl (49no) and Delray Rawlins put on 91 to leave them just 22 behind.

Wiese was backed up by former England men Chris Jordan (2-51) and Reece Topley (2-23), the latter making his Sussex first-class debut and playing his first red-ball game since May 2017 after a succession of injuries.

Sussex, in fifth, are one of several sides chasing the two remaining promotion places in Division Two, standing 11 points adrift of third-placed Gloucestershire at the start of play, but eighth-placed Derbyshire's slim hopes of going up will be ended by defeat.